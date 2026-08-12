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Drones hit residential buildings in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, mayor says

Aug 12 - Drone debris has damaged six residential buildings in the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, according to the mayor of the major commodities export hub.

Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said on Telegram that those injured were receiving medical assistance and a commercial building was also hit.

There were a number of unverified social media posts on Telegram purporting to show photos of a huge tower of flames arising from somewhere in Novorossiysk.

In Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea, more than three dozen drones were downed, the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram. A few houses were damaged in the attack, but there were no injuries, he added.

Separately, a Russian attack caused a fire at a shopping mall in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, posting pictures of a building ablaze.

The attack cut off power for some 1,200 consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Fedorov added.

Moscow has recently intensified strikes on Ukraine's food and agriculture facilities, in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian energy, port and logistic hubs.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv had handed proposals to U.S. negotiators for a plan to end the war, which started with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. REUTERS