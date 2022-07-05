Drones, copters search for those missing in Italy glacier collapse

CANAZEI • Helicopter crews and drones flew over the Italian Alps yesterday searching for 14 people missing after part of a mountain glacier collapsed, killing at least seven people in a disaster experts linked to rising temperatures.

Much of Italy has been baking in an early summer heatwave and scientists said climate change was making previously stable glaciers more difficult to predict.

Sunday's avalanche took place on the Marmolada, which at more than 3,300m is the highest peak in the Dolomites, a range in the eastern Italian Alps straddling the regions of Trento and Veneto.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the disaster was linked to environmental factors. "Today Italy weeps for these victims," Mr Draghi said during a visit to meet rescue teams.

"But the government must think about what has happened and take steps to ensure that what happened is unlikely to do so again or can even be avoided," he added.

Two of the eight people injured were in a serious condition, said Mr Maurizio Fugatti, president of the Trento region.

"This is the first such accident in the history of the mountain," said Mr Gino Comelli, who was helping to coordinate rescue efforts.

The peak was too unstable for rescuers to try to approach on foot, Mr Comelli said, adding that recent hot weather had been a factor in the collapse.

"The Marmolada glacier collapse is a natural disaster linked directly to climate change," said professor of glaciology Poul Christoffersen at the University of Cambridge.

"High elevation glaciers such as the Marmolada are often steep and relying on cold temperatures below zero deg C to keep them stable," he added.

