Drone with defibrillator helps save Swedish heart attack patient

STOCKHOLM • An autonomous drone carrying a defibrillator helped save the life of a 71-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest in Sweden, the man and the drone operator have said.

Emergency services dispatched the drone followed by an ambulance when Sven, a retiree who asked for his last name to be withheld, collapsed in early December while shovelling snow outside his home in the western town of Trollhattan.

"Everything from the first 112 call, to the drone getting the signal to start and go, took about 15 to 30 seconds, and then the whole process took about 3½ minutes," Sven told Agence France-Presse on Friday.

By lucky coincidence, a doctor, Dr Mustafa Ali, was driving past. He stopped and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, as Sven's wife called emergency services.

Dr Ali said the drone "really helped" in saving the man's life, as the defibrillator was used in combination with quick CPR and medicine administered in the ambulance, which arrived minutes later.

"I think it's a really good tool, especially when it comes to patients who are far away from the nearest hospital," Dr Ali told AFP.

The defibrillator, which gives electric shocks to the heart of a patient in cardiac arrest, was lowered to the ground via a winch, meaning the drone did not need to land to deliver the device.

The use of medical drones is part of a trial run by the company Everdrone in the area around Gothenburg, and is being developed in collaboration with the Centre for Resuscitation Science at medical university Karolinska Institutet, emergency service operation SOS Alarm and regional health authority Region Vastra Gotaland.

Everdrone said its network can reach 200,000 residents in Sweden and "is expected to expand to more locations in Europe during 2022". In future, the unmanned aircraft could be fitted with other medical equipment.

"You could imagine these drones delivering trauma kits in various situations... (such as to) hard-to-reach islands," said Everdrone chief executive Mats Sallstrom.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE