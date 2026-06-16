Drone debris causes fire at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region near Crimea

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June 16 - Drone debris caused a fire at an oil depot in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, authorities said on Tuesday, as they closed a local road connecting the damaged area to the Crimean peninsula.

There were no casualties following the fire at the oil depot, located in the Poltavskaya area of the region of Krasnodar, just across from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, the regional authorities said in a Telegram post.

Authorities said they closed a local road connecting the area with a regional route leading to the bridge across the Kerch Strait linking Crimea to the Krasnodar region, built by Moscow after the annexation.

The bridge is one of the supply routes to the Black Sea peninsula in addition to a few other roads from the nearby Russia-held areas of Ukraine.

On Monday, Ukraine hit two bridges connecting the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region with Crimea. The peninsula has already been facing a fuel crisis after Kyiv has recently intensified attacks on Crimea's supply routes.

In the Krasnodar region itself, a popular summer tourist destination, disruptions to fuel supplies have triggered panic-buying, the regional governor said last week, as Ukraine continues targeting Russian energy assets. REUTERS