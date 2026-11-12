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Drone attack triggers fire in Russia’s Baltic port of Ust-Luga, Ukraine says it launched attack

Smoke rising above Russia’s Ust-Luga port on the Baltic Sea, following a Ukrainian drone attack on Nov 11.

KYIV - A drone attack caused a fire in the port area of Ust-Luga by the Baltic Sea in Russia’s north-west, injuring three workers, regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram on Nov 11.

Ukraine later said it had launched the attack on the port, triggering a fire and damaging part of its network of fuel tanks.

“According to preliminary information, as a result of drone strikes on the port’s oil infrastructure, the tank network suffered the most damage,” Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram, noting five tanks had sustained damage.

In his comments, governor Drozdenko said that a power station was also cut off as a result of the attack, during which 150 drones were shot down over the Leningrad region, which is also home to a major oil refinery and the city of St Petersburg, the hometown of President Vladimir Putin.

Ust-Luga is a major oil, oil products and grain export outlet, along with other commodities.

NATO scrambled jets overnight after at least four drones strayed into the airspace of the Baltic states during Ukrainian strikes on Russia, officials said, triggering brief alerts to citizens of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to seek shelter.