Drone attack sparks fire at a plant in Russia's Volgograd region, governor says

MOSCOW, Feb 11 - An overnight drone attack sparked a fire on the territory of an industrial facility in Russia's southern region of Volgograd, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

"Air defence units of the Russian Ministry of Defence are repelling a massive terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region," the governor, Andrei Bocharov, said on Telegram.

The attack caused damage to an apartment in a residential building, drone debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten, he said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. REUTERS

