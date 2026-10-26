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Drone attack on Russia's Voronezh region kills two men, governor says

MOSCOW, Oct 26 - A drone attack in Russia's Voronezh region killed two men and injured 17 people, including a child, regional governor Alexander Gusev said on Monday.

Air defence systems had destroyed 113 drones over the region, Gusev wrote on the MAX messaging app.

Fires also broke out at several industrial sites, Gusev said.

A passenger train bound to Moscow from Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar region, popular among Russian vacationers, was also damaged and five passengers injured, Russian Railways said.

Train services through Voronezh have been suspended.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. REUTERS