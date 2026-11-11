Drone attack leaves part of Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih without power

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Nov 10 - Power went out in part of the central Ukrainian city, Kryvyi Rih, following a drone attack, which also affected water and heating systems, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih's defence council, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Wednesday.

"We are stabilizing the water and sewage systems using generators. Heating supply will be more challenging. Apartment buildings, schools and kindergartens have sustained damage," Vilkul said.

Emergency crews from all energy and utility services are at work, he added, following a Tuesday drone attack which targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the report.

The fresh attack on Kryvyi Rih, an industrial stronghold and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, comes as the United States attempts a new peace push at the first Russia-Ukraine talks in nine months in Abu Dhabi, set to continue on Wednesday. REUTERS