Driver killed in floods on Greek island of Rhodes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ATHENS, Oct 14 - A 62-year-old man died on Wednesday after a torrent of water swept his car onto a beach during a heavy rainstorm on the Greek island of Rhodes, authorities said.

The man's body was found near a small seaside village about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the town of Rhodes, while four cars had been washed away due to the severe weather, the coast guard said in a statement.

Footage on social media showed a car swept away in muddy waters.

Authorities have advised people on Rhodes and other islands in the Aegean Sea to limit travel as heavy rain has flooded streets and caused rivers to overflow. REUTERS