Dream job to live on scenic Greek island with 55 cats opens up

Are you a cat lover who would rather snuggle up to some cats than go to the office? Your dream job has just opened up.

A Facebook post last Sunday (Aug 5) lit up the Internet when it offered a dream position - living with 55 cats in a sanctuary located on the tiny and scenic island of Syros in Greece, complete with a salary and free accommodation.

The post, by God's Little People Cat Rescue, has since gone viral, garnering over 24,000 shares and 21,000 comments in just a week.

In the post, sanctuary owner Joan Bowell laid out the job requirements - whoever takes over the running of the sanctuary will be expected to care for, feed and preferably medicate all the felines. This will amount to about four hours of work daily, she wrote.

The successful applicant will live for free in a "semi-detached modern tiny house with its own garden" with a view of the Aegean Sea, and receive a salary of around €600 (S$940) a month, according to The Telegraph.

Water, electricity and veterinarian fees for the cats are all paid for. Skills like veterinary training, some understanding of cat psychology - being able to "cat-whisper" or effectively handle feral or unsociable cats - are what Mrs Bowell is looking out for.



The island sanctuary is home to around 55 cats, but the number can go up to 70. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/GOD'S LITTLE PEOPLE CAT RESCUE



The job, which begins on Nov 1 this year, will be a long-term one, with a minimum of six months required.

Mrs Bowell added that she is looking for a "responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined" individual with a heart of gold, and wrote that from her experience, those above 45 years of age are usually the best for the job.

According to an interview Mrs Bowell's husband Richard Bowell gave to The Telegraph, the couple have received over 3,000 applications from caretaker-hopefuls, including doctors, veterinarians and even refugees.

The couple first moved to Syros seven years ago and began taking in stray cats. They worked with local veterinarians to improve the health of the local cat population, and backed and funded sterilisation and dental projects for the cats. When the animals die, the couple buries them.

Now, their little island sanctuary is home to around 55 cats, but the number can go up to 70. The couple is looking for someone to take their place, as Mr Bowell is due to go to New York for his work commitments with the United Nations.

To deal with the sheer volume of applications they have received, the couple have found volunteers to narrow the pool of applicants down to around 50 to 100 people.

Mr Bowell said that applications which ask about the sanctuary's background and philosophy catch his eye more.

He told The Telegraph: "Sometimes whispers are best heard."