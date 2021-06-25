Dozens unaccounted for after 12-storey oceanfront block in Florida collapses

MIAMI • A 12-storey oceanfront apartment block in the US state of Florida partially collapsed yesterday, killing at least one person and leaving dozens more unaccounted for as teams of rescuers combed the rubble for possible victims.

Video footage posted online showed a large portion of the building in the town of Surfside – just north of Miami Beach – reduced to rubble, with the apartments’ interiors exposed.

It was unclear what caused the building to collapse, or how many people were inside at the time, since it was occupied by a mix of full-time and seasonal residents and renters, according to MiamiDade County Commissioner Sally Heyman.

“It’s hard to get a count on it,” Ms Heyman told CNN. “It is 51 people who were supposedly... residing there at the time (and) have not either called out or had people call in to reach them.

“But you don’t know between vacations or anything else. So we’re still waiting. And unfortunately, the hope is still there, but it’s waning.”

About 55 apartments were affected by the collapse, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assistant chief Ray Jadallah, who told a press conference that emergency services arrived at the scene at about 1.30am, evacuating 35 people from the building.

Some residents were able to walk down the stairs to safety while others had to be rescued from their balconies.

One death was confirmed by Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, and Ms Heyman said that 14 survivors had been recovered from the rubble.

She said the search phase of operations had now concluded and that the focus was now on the recovery of possible victims amid the rubble, in a massive operation assisted by drones and dogs and involving both police and firefighter units.

“Apparently when the building came down it pancaked, so there’s just not a lot of voids that they’re finding or seeing from the outside,” Mr Burkett said on NBC’s Today show.

Surfside’s town manager Andrew Hyatt told the press conference that search operations could last a week.

At least four Argentinians – three adults and a six-year-old girl – were among those unaccounted for, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Mr Burkett said that the reasons for the collapse were still unclear.

“It looks like a bomb went off, but we’re pretty sure a bomb didn’t go off, so it’s something else,” he said.

Miami resident Nicolas Fernandez, 29, said he has yet to hear from friends who were staying overnight in a unit that his family owns in the building.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE