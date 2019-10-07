Dozens of climate change protesters in London, Amsterdam, Sydney arrested as global mass action starts

LONDON (REUTERS) - London police said on Monday (Oct 7) they have arrested 21 climate activists at the start of two weeks of planned peaceful civil disobedience in London that will call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions.

The protests, which organisers expect to bring 10,000 people to the British capital, are part of what Extinction Rebellion activists call an "international rebellion", with similar actions taking part in Australia, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

Reuters reporters in London's government district of Westminster saw activists block a bridge and several roads as the protests gathered pace early on Monday.

A small group of activists locked themselves to a mock nuclear missile outside the Ministry of Defence, calling on the government to redirect the funds spent on Britain's Trident nuclear submarines towards climate policy.

"Climate not Trident" read a banner deployed next to the fake missile.

At another location, a pair of activists parked a car in the middle of a major road and attached themselves to it. A Reuters photographer saw more than a dozen police officers surrounding the vehicle as two of them tried to cut the activists free.

Separately, large groups of activists blocked Lambeth Bridge and Parliament Street, both locations close to the Houses of Parliament. They carried banners with slogans such as "Climate change denies our children a future unless we act now".

Richard Dyer, a retired doctor from Scotland who was taking part in the protests, said he regarded it as an extension of his medical career because climate change was the biggest threat yet to public health.

"People in the environmental movement and climate scientists have been trying to persuade the public and government to take serious action and nothing has happened," he told Reuters. "We want to use any way we can to make people and governments sit up and notice."





An activist being detained during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Lambeth Bridge in London on Oct 7, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Extinction Rebellion came to prominence in April when it disrupted traffic in central London for 11 days. More than 1,000 activists were arrested at that time, of whom 850 were prosecuted for various public disorder offences. So far, 250 have been convicted.

The police have adopted more proactive tactics to deal with the group this time.

Last Saturday, officers used a battering ram to gain entry to a building in south London where the activists had been storing equipment for use during the two-week protest.

The police arrested 10 people during the raid, on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. By 8am local time on Monday, the number of arrests had risen to 21 people.

Extinction Rebellion said the arrests showed that British authorities considered the group a significant movement.

The Metropolitan Police said last week they would mobilise thousands of officers to handle the planned protests and that anyone who broke the law, even as part of non-violent civil disobedience, would be arrested.

Protesters block a bridge to mark the beginning of the Extinction Rebellion protests in Amsterdam on Oct 7, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Police in Amsterdam on Monday also began forcibly removing climate change activists who blocked a major street downtown, arresting 50 after they defied orders to move their demonstration onto a nearby square.

Traffic around the city centre was disrupted as about 900 Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered on Stadhouderskade, in front of the Netherlands' national museum, to demand more action to tackle climate change.

Starting before dawn, the protesters in Amsterdam held pamphlets saying "SORRY that we blocked the road, but this is an emergency". "The climate crisis is not being taken seriously enough by politics, and also not by the companies. That's why I joined,"said one protester, who gave his name as Christiaan.

Protesters earlier linked arms to form a barricade at either end of the block, and set up tents in the centre of the street. Organisers had said they intended to stay for weeks.

City authorities had granted the group a licence to demonstrate on the condition that it not block traffic.

In Australia, hundreds of climate demonstrators blocked roads on Monday afternoon, with police in Sydney arresting 30 protesters who had refused police orders to clear the road near Central Station.





An Extinction Rebellion protest in Sydney on Oct 7, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"Alleged offences committed range from obstructing traffic to disobey reasonable direction," police said in a statement. There were similar protests at Melbourne's city centre and in Brisbane, but reporters covering the event said protesters were generally peaceful.

Melbourne activist Miriam Robinson told Australian Associated Press that protesters felt they had to "get right up in people's grills" by disrupting city traffic to convince the government to take firmer action on climate change.

Not all of the Extinction Rebellion protests saw arrests.

In Berlin, dozens of climate change activists blocked traffic at a main square, defying almost freezing temperatures. No arrests were made and the protest remained peaceful.

Activists sang "Solid as a rock, rooted as a tree" gathered at dawn at the iconic Victory Column near Berlin's Tiergarten park.

Police blocked the five avenues that converge on the roundabout to prevent cars and buses from reaching the demonstration, which would have resulted in traffic chaos during the morning rush hour.