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DAKAR, Nov 19 - Dozens of people were missing on Thursday after a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized off the coast of Senegal, a local non-governmental organisation told Reuters, the latest incident along the dangerous West Africa route.

"There was a survivor who said there were around 50 people aboard," Adama Mbengue, president of Action for Human Rights and Friendship, told Reuters.

The incident occurred off the coast of Yenne, south of the capital Dakar. An similar incident earlier this month off the coast of Kebemer, north of Dakar, left at least 39 dead.

Radio France Internationale, citing local officials, said at least one death had been confirmed in the latest sinking.

The UN refugee agency said this week that nearly 8,200 migrants using the West Africa route had reached the Canary Islands in the first 12 days of November.

It said nearly 600 people had been reported dead or missing along the route in 2026, compared to 1,200 for all of 2025. REUTERS