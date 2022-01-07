Dozens killed in Kazakhstan unrest over rising fuel prices

ALMATY • Paratroopers from a Russia-led military alliance began arriving in Kazakhstan yesterday to restore order after a night of protests over rising fuel prices in the Central Asian country turned violent, with police reporting that dozens of anti-government demonstrators had been killed and hundreds injured.

The foreign soldiers were dispatched after the city hall in Almaty, the country's largest city, was set ablaze, and the airport was overrun by an angry mob.

The police opened fire on the demonstrators, some of whom were armed. The police also accused protesters of killing 13 officers and leaving 353 injured.

The effort to quell the unrest, described as a temporary peacekeeping mission by the military alliance, will be limited in time and will be aimed at protecting government buildings and military objects, the group said in a statement.

The paratroopers are from the Russia-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which includes five other former Soviet states and is Russia's version of Nato.

The Kazakhstan government yesterday set fuel price limits for six months. "The government took urgent measures to stabilise the socio-economic situation," Kazakhstan's government said in a statement.

It said it would be instituting a 180-day moratorium on price rises on liquid petroleum gas (LPG) as well as gasoline, diesel fuel and utilities in a host of cities and provinces. The government also temporarily banned the export of foods including beef, lamb, potatoes and carrots "to stabilise prices for socially significant food products".

Long seen as one the most stable of the former Soviet republics, energy-rich Kazakhstan is facing its biggest crisis in decades after days of protests over rising fuel prices escalated into widespread unrest.

Under increasing pressure, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed overnight to the CSTO to combat what he called "terrorist groups" that "received extensive training abroad".

Earlier, Kazakh police said forces had "eliminated" dozens of rioters in the largest city, Almaty.

"Last night, extremist forces tried to assault administrative buildings, the Almaty city police department, as well as local police commissariats. Dozens of assailants were eliminated," police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Kazakhstan, Tass and Ria Novosti news agencies.

Mr Tokayev said in a televised address early yesterday that "terrorists" were seizing buildings, infrastructure and small arms, and battling security forces.

Videos on social media yesterday showed pillaged shops and burnt buildings in Almaty, automatic gunfire in the streets and residents screaming in fear.

Reuters journalists in Almaty said a presidential residence and the mayor's office were ablaze.

By yesterday afternoon, the city's airport, seized earlier by protesters, was under the firm control of the military. Burnt-out cars littered the streets.

Several armoured personnel carriers and scores of troops had entered the main square of Almaty by yesterday morning, and gunshots could be heard as troops approached the crowd, Reuters correspondents reported from the scene.

Protests have spread across the nation of 19 million this week in outrage over an increase in prices of LPG.

Butane and propane - referred to as "road fuels for the poor" due to low cost - are used widely in Kazakhstan and were subsidised.

Prices were fully liberalised on Jan 1, with the government expecting supplies to rise to address chronic shortages. But prices instead nearly doubled overnight to 120 tenge (S$0.37) per litre. Motor fuels such as gasoline and diesel are more costly at 180 to 240 tenge per litre.

Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in the western province of Mangystau, saying the price rise was unfair, given oil and gas exporter Kazakhstan's vast energy reserves. The full picture of the chaos was unclear, with widespread disruptions to communications such as mobile phone signals and hours-long Internet shutdowns.

The protests are the biggest threat so far to the regime established by Kazakhstan's founding president Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who stepped down in 2019 and handpicked Mr Tokayev, 68, as his successor.

Mr Tokayev tried to head off further unrest by announcing the resignation of the government headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin on Wednesday, but protests continued.

Mr Tokayev also announced he was taking over from Mr Nazarbayev as head of the powerful security council, a surprise move, given the former president's continued influence.

With protests escalating, the government late on Wednesday said a state of emergency declared in protest-hit areas would be extended nationwide and in effect until Jan 19. It imposes an overnight curfew, restricts movements and bans mass gatherings.

