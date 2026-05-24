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Dozens injured in head-on German tram collision

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FRANKFURT - Two trams collided head-on in the German city of Duesseldorf on May 23, injuring over 50 people, including many who needed hospital treatment, the fire service said.

The accident happened at around 11.30am (5.30pm in Singapore) at a busy intersection of the western city, and emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene.

Twenty-eight of the injured were taken to hospital, while another 28 were more lightly injured and received treatment at the scene, said a fire service statement.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear and police have launched an investigation. AFP

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