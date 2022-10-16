News analysis

Doubt cast on British PM Truss' chances of survival in office

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
LONDON - Supporters of British Prime Minister Liz Truss have labelled those plotting against her as "a bunch of hyenas", while Ms Truss has insisted her government remains in control. This, despite her decision to sack her finance minister and ditch most of the economic policies introduced when she came to office just over a month ago.

Asked if she would resign after one of the most politically chaotic weekends in modern British history, she replied: "I am absolutely determined to see through what I have promised."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 16, 2022, with the headline Doubt cast on British PM Truss' chances of survival in office. Subscribe

