LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she would not resign after she sacked her finance minister and ditched most of the economic policies introduced when she came to office just over a month ago.

"I have acted decisively today because my priority is ensuring our country's economic stability. As Prime Minister, I will always act in the national interest," Ms Truss told a press conference in Downing Street at the end of one of Britain's most chaotic Fridays in recent memory.