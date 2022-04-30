SLOVIANSK (Ukraine) • At a market in the industrial town of Lysychansk in east Ukraine - war-scarred after relentless attacks by Russian forces - one woman quietly hopes Moscow's army will break through.

"Technically, we're Ukrainian. But Donbas is not Ukraine," Olena confided to Agence France-Presse, referring to swathes of east Ukraine that Moscow has vowed to capture from Kyiv.

"Ukrainians are the foreigners here - not Russians," she said, giving a pseudonym, concerned that unpopular opinions like hers could land her "in prison".

Olena's view on the war is not unique in this part of Ukraine, where longstanding ties with Russia, nostalgia for the Soviet Union and hopes for a fast end to fighting mean many would welcome a Russian takeover.

For years, the Kremlin has accused Ukraine of discriminating against Russian speakers in the Donbas region, which has been partially controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014. It says it wants to "liberate" parts of the mining and oil hub still controlled by Kyiv.

Moscow's forces are closing in, pounding Lysychansk and seizing villages around it.

Ukraine's army has put up fierce resistance, slowing Russia's advance, but some wearing blue and yellow patches already feel as if they are in enemy territory.

"Even if we do everything possible to hide our positions, residents here give the other side information about us," a sergeant in the Ukrainian army, Iryna, told AFP.

Attesting to that, Kyiv's army regularly announces arrests of "saboteurs" in Donbas territory it controls, and many among the rank and file said they were suspicious of residents.

The sergeant, whose unit recently withdrew from Russian-controlled Kreminna, north of Lysychansk, described this tale-telling as "very, very common".

"It comes from people who are supposed to be above suspicion - even priests," she added.

Some Ukrainian troops and officials hope that the Donbas residents fleeing the fighting towards Russia are the ones sympathetic to Moscow.

Still, they worry that pro-Russia sentiment is lingering among some who have remained. "These are people who at best don't mind and at worst are hoping for the arrival of the Russians," Mr Vadim Lyakh, the mayor of Sloviansk in north-western Donbas, told AFP.

Mr Lyakh said there is little the Ukrainian authorities can do to counter the pro-Russian sentiment. "They want the war to end, but don't see a problem with Russia's conduct of hostilities," he said.

Hopefully, he said, Russia's destruction of other Ukrainian cities "will make them change their minds".

"Now is not the time to quarrel with them," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE