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Authorities responding to an emergency incident during a concert by rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on Nov 22.

Thousands of people were evacuated from US rapper Don Toliver’s concert in Manchester on the night of Nov 22 after reports an “unknown substance” had been released, the British police said.

Earlier, the North West Ambulance Service said the substance was “believed to be tear gas” and was understood to have been released towards the end of the show.

The audience of more than 12,000 people was escorted from the concert at the Co-op Live arena, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

One person was taken to hospital after the incident while several people were being assessed at the venue, the police said.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident shortly after 10pm local time (6am in Singapore on Nov 23).

The statement did not identify the substance, with the police saying they would work to identify what it was.

The North West Ambulance Service said its clinicians assessed more than 50 people at the site, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms. REUTERS