Dominic Cummings: Britain's shadow prime minister

LONDON - Britain seems to have not one, but two prime ministers.

The first is Mr Boris Johnson, who only came to power this July in a blaze of publicity.

But if commentaries in the British media are to be believed, there is another leader lurking in the background, a shadow prime minister, a man who courts no publicity but is supposedly just as powerful - Mr Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's chief assistant.

Those who love Mr Johnson - and particularly those who, like him, believe that Britain should cut all ties with the European Union as quickly as possible - love Mr Cummings as well; the two are seen as indispensable partners, a sort of "power bundle".

But to many politicians and commentators in London, Mr Cummings is Britain's current evil genius, a dark horse, a schemer with tentacles everywhere.

His face is now even emblazoned on an anti-Brexit Game Of Thrones-themed poster. It comes complete with the warning of "Winter is Cummings", of course.

And the reality?

Mr Cummings is certainly both intelligent and gifted; his is probably one of the most original minds in Britain at the moment. But, like a lot of other clever people, his obsessions also contain the germs of his own destruction.

At one level, he comes across as a typical supporter of Britain's ruling Conservative party, which is dominated by people of money and privilege.

He was educated at Durham School - one of Britain's oldest and grandest private boarding establishments, founded over 600 years ago, where yearly tuition fees start at £30,000 (S$51,000) - and completed his education at the equally elitist Oxford University, where he got a degree in ancient and modern history.

He also married well.

His wife is Ms Mary Wakefield, a senior journalist at the Spectator, a Conservative venerable weekly news magazine; she is a descendant of Earl Grey of the tea fame, and her parents still live in a castle.

Yet in every other respect, Mr Cummings is out of the ordinary.

The son of an oil rig project manager and a special needs teacher, the 47-year-old never gave himself superior airs and graces and unlike his peers, initially showed little interest in politics; while Mr Johnson, his current boss, joined every debating society at Oxford and missed no opportunity to dress up in the finest of suits, Mr Cummings had little interest in fripperies, but earned a first class honours degree.

He does not seem to either enjoy or display his wealth.

His favourite attire is a grey T-shirt and a pair of loose combat fatigue-style trousers more appropriate for a walking holiday.

When he first appeared dressed like that at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British prime minister, on the afternoon of July 24 together with Mr Johnson, who had just been to see Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to get his appointment, civil servants thought that Mr Cummings must be a maintenance man called in to fix the wiring.

And as the prime minister's top adviser with an office just next to him in Downing Street, he continues to have the same dishevelled appearance; a commentator once described him as the sort of man "who'd wear flip-flops to a wedding".

Do not be misled by his disorganised appearance, however. For behind it hides a man with a fierce intellect and a burning ambition to complete what he sees as Britain's ultimate liberation, the country's separation from the European Union.

Mr Cummings earned his fame during the 2016 referendum on Britain's membership of the EU, when he co-founded the "Vote Leave" campaign.

Initially, few gave him any chance: supporters of Britain's continued EU membership were assumed to be in the lead, and by a large margin.

But it was Mr Cummings who invented the "Vote Leave, Take Back Control" slogan of the Brexit campaign. It was a simple, easily understood message, which destroyed the "remain" camp.

How could Britain's political class argue against the idea that people should resume control of their own affairs?

It was also a slogan which instantly transformed what should have been a technical campaign about the merits of economic growth within the EU into an opportunity for the electorate to defy the political establishment.

And it stunned the world with its success. When the results of the referendum were announced, Mr Cummings famously punched the air so hard and high that he damaged the ceiling of his office.

As well he should, for he literally smashed through a psychological ceiling in politics.

Yet there was more to that victory than just good sloganeering. For Mr Cummings is a believer in data analytics, in the ability of clever software and clever minds to mine large quantities of seemingly disparate data in order to map up policies which work, and political messages which gain support.

Vote Leave, his umbrella organisation during the EU referendum, spent no less than 40 per cent of its campaign budget on just data-mining.

And, armed with data, the Vote Leave campaign also spread some big untruths, such as the claim that, once out of the EU, Britain would be able to spend "£350 million a week" on other national priorities, such as healthcare.

That was a straightforward lie, and one which was exposed as such during the referendum campaign. But as Mr Cummings understood from his data spreadsheets, for voters ready to be persuaded, the message was more important than facts.

Most political advisers who succeed in gaining power tend to sit back and enjoy it. Not Mr Cummings, however, who continues to burn brightly with an ambition to reform Britain.

All his writings - many of which are published in his blog - express disdain for Britain's civil servants and for the entire class of rulers in "SW1", the postal code in central London where all government departments are based.

He castigates what he perceives as the institutional inability of the British state to deal with current problems. He wants to introduce in Britain the "Red Teaming" approach of the United States military, which simulates crises in order to test the resilience of the system.

And he frequently complains about the inability of the civil service to grasp the importance of science and technology as keys to Britain's future.

For him, most of Britain's civil servants are simply useless, unfit for purpose.

"Everyone thinks there's some moment, like in a James Bond movie, where you open the door and that's where the really good people are, but there is no door," he once remarked.

He praises China for its "massive innovation ecosystem" and for "integrating principles into effective action". And he bemoans the "lack of proper scientific thinking in policy analysis" which allegedly afflicts Western governments.

For the moment, however, his biggest task is to advise Prime Minister Johnson on how to pull Britain out of the EU as quickly as possible.

And, again, Mr Cummings is doing so in unexpected ways. He was behind the government's unusual move of suspending parliamentary debates for five weeks, in the hope of silencing its opponents.

And it is Mr Cummings, with the aid of his data modelling and his game theories of applying mathematical models in order to map up the responses of various sectors of the British public who has come up with the idea that Mr Johnson should call early elections in order to consolidate his rule.

In not more than two months from now, we will know if Mr Cummings' latest wheeze succeeds, whether he is formally crowned as Britain's top political spin-master, or whether he will join the scrap-heap of many other false prophets.

Characteristically, however, Mr Cummings appears unperturbed by his latest gamble.

He already knows what he will do if he finds himself out of office - undergo a surgery he planned for months, but which had to be postponed in pursuit of his mission to save Britain from those nasty Europeans.