Domestic violence cases in Germany hit new high
- Domestic violence in Germany rose almost 3% in 2025 to a new high, with more than 280,000 victims and 142,800 women affected by partner violence, said the official report.
- The report said 292 people died from domestic violence in 2024, including 209 women and girls, even as violent crime fell overall. Most perpetrators were men.
- Online violence against women rose 16%. The government plans a law to treat gender-based killings of women as murder, after cases like Collien Fernandes raised concern.
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BERLIN – Recorded cases of domestic violence in Germany rose almost 3% to hit a new high in 2025, an official report showed on Nov 24, with more than 280,000 victims.
The report is based on figures collected by the German police and includes both violence committed by a partner and within the family, with three-quarters of perpetrators being men.
A total of 142,800 women were victims of intimate partner violence, which amounts to “more than 16 women per hour”, said Karin Prien, Germany’s family minister, at a press conference presenting the report.
A total of 292 people died as a result of domestic violence in 2024, including 209 women and girls.
That represents an increase from the figure of 286 in 2024, despite violent crime in general decreasing in Germany.
Speaking at the same press conference, Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that “between 2021 and 2025, we have unfortunately seen a continuous increase” in domestic violence, blaming factors including a “supposed dominance of the male sex over the female”.
According to a recent study, only a small fraction of intimate partner violence cases are actually reported.
The German government has agreed a draft law that aims to ensure that gender-based killings of women are treated as murder.
The Bill is due to be presented to Parliament soon.
The Nov 24 report also noted an increase in online violence (threats, online harassment) directed at women, up 16% year on year.
The issue of digital violence has been brought to the fore in Germany in recent months by the case of actress and TV host Collien Fernandes.
Earlier in 2026, she accused her husband of distributing fake pornographic images of her, sparking discussions on adapting criminal law to these new forms of online violence.
Martina Link, the vice-president of the federal police, said that “we see an increasing radicalisation online in certain spheres – the manosphere, the incel movement”.
“In the case of certain people and groups this can also... encourage violence,” she said. AFP