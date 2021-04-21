Doctors denied access to Navalny in prison hospital

VLADIMIR • A team of medics including ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's personal doctor were denied access yesterday to a penal colony where he is being treated at a prison hospital.

Navalny, 44, launched a hunger strike on March 31 and his medical team over the weekend warned that his health was failing so rapidly he could die at "any minute".

Russia's prison service, which has prevented Navalny's doctors repeatedly from visiting him, on Monday moved him from his penal colony in Vladimir some 100km east of Moscow to a medical facility at another colony in the same region.

A team of physicians including his personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva has made multiple attempts to see him but been rejected each time. Yesterday morning, it was once again barred from seeing him, but was told to try again later in the day.

"This is super disrespectful to people who came to fulfil their human duty, a medical duty to help a patient," Dr Vasilyeva told Agence France-Presse outside the colony. "We are talking now only about health and life."

Navalny's lawyers also arrived at the penal colony yesterday and were allowed in, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

Navalny is serving a 21/2 year sentence for violating parole terms on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated. He was arrested on his return to Russia in January from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack with the Novichok nerve agent.

The opposition politician blames the attack on President Vladimir Putin, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on Russia over the poisoning, and on Monday threatened Moscow with further penalties in the event of Navalny's death.

Navalny launched his hunger strike last month demanding proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his limbs. His team over the weekend said a blood test had shown high potassium levels and elevated creatinine, indicating he could be suffering from impaired kidney function and risked cardiac arrest.

Russia's prison service on Monday insisted his condition was "satisfactory", despite moving him to the medical facility, and said he was taking vitamin supplements as part of treatment.

Navalny's team has called on supporters to take to the streets today when Mr Putin is due to deliver his annual state of the nation address, to protest against how he is being treated.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE