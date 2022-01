Canadian doctor Aisha Khatib helped deliver a baby (both above) during an overnight flight from Qatar to Uganda last month. Dr Khatib volunteered to help when the call came on a Qatar Airways flight on Dec 5, asking if there were any doctors on board. "I saw a crowd of people gathered around the patient," she told BBC News yesterday. As she got closer, she saw that it was a woman - a migrant worker travelling home from Saudi Arabia - who was about to deliver her child. Without hesitation, she quickly helped the woman to give birth (right). Dr Khatib was assisted by two other passengers - a paediatrician from Doctors Without Borders and an oncology nurse. The baby girl, who came early at 35 weeks, was born healthy, and her mother decided to name her Miracle Aisha, after the doctor. Dr Khatib said she gave the baby a gold necklace that she was wearing, with the name Aisha written in Arabic. "I thought I'd give it to her and she'll have a little token of the doctor that delivered her 35,000 feet in the air while flying over the Nile."