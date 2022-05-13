Dissenters get creative to voice disapproval of Russian invasion of Ukraine

SINGAPORE - Russia's state-aligned media are understandably silent on the economic and moral costs that its invasion of Ukraine is exacting on the Russian people. The little that can be known about ground sentiments comes from independent news sources.

One such source is The Moscow Times. The online newspaper, which is based in Amsterdam but is close to the mood of the Russian street, ran an article on May 11 on Russian anti-war activists staging "guerrilla" protests on Victory Day, the May 9 anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.