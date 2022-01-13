Differences with Russia not easy to bridge, says Nato chief

BRUSSELS • The differences between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) over Ukraine will not be easy to bridge, the head of the military alliance said yesterday after the first meeting of the Nato-Russia Council for two years.

"There are significant differences between Nato allies and Russia," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after the talks at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

"Our differences will not be easy to bridge, but it is a positive sign that all Nato allies and Russia sat down around the same table and engaged on substantive topics."

Mr Stoltenberg said Nato is willing to hold talks again with Russia as they try to ease tensions over Moscow's troop build-up near Ukraine. But he said Russia was not ready to commit to a schedule.

"This was not an easy discussion, but that is exactly why this meeting was so important," Mr Stoltenberg said.

The talks lasted an hour longer than expected, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The encounter comes after a United States-Russia meeting in Geneva earlier this week, with Western diplomats still struggling to discern the real intentions of Russian President Vladimir Putin towards Ukraine.

The topics at yesterday's meeting included the more than 100,000 troops that Russia has massed on Ukraine's border, prompting fears that it is preparing an invasion, as well as Moscow's demands for curbs on the alliance's expansion farther east.

Nato says it has no immediate plans to admit Ukraine, but adds that Russia cannot dictate its relations with other sovereign states.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov are planning their own separate briefings.

Russian state media has given intense coverage of this week's talks, sending more reporters to Geneva than their Western counterparts and reporting even the smallest details like opening handshakes.

Monday's session in Geneva did not give the US and its allies much insight into the fundamental question of what Mr Putin will do next, said people close to the talks.

The Russian diplomats appeared to have little room to go beyond the sweeping demands that the Kremlin had laid out at the end of last year, even though they were rejected almost immediately by the West.

At the same time, Moscow is continuing its troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, defying Nato's calls for de-escalation.

Western officials are increasingly worried that the Kremlin could leave forces there for a long period, keeping the pressure on even without an invasion.

In addition, Russia could step up efforts to destabilise Ukraine with cyber attacks or other means.

For its part, Moscow has sent mixed messages about this week's talks, signalling satisfaction that Washington is finally taking its concerns seriously but warning that more progress is needed, and quickly.

"Nato allies are ready to engage in dialogue with Russia but we will not compromise on core principles, we will not compromise on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every nation in Europe," Mr Stoltenberg said.

But Russia has been vague about what it might do if the diplomacy fails, hinting at possible new weapons deployments that could threaten the West.

Russian officials have touted as a triumph what they say is the agreement by the US and its allies to finally discuss the Kremlin's security concerns seriously after years of brushing them off.

The Kremlin has denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG