Developing countries left 'disappointed' at UN climate talks in Germany

BONN (AFP) - Developing countries voiced "disappointment" as climate talks in Germany ended on Thursday (June 16) with frustrations flaring over a lack of momentum on helping vulnerable nations cope with the impacts of warming.

With world attention drawn towards other challenges, notably Russia's invasion of Ukraine and spiralling food, energy and economic crises, the technical discussions meant to lay the groundwork for key United Nations negotiations later this year were mired in disagreements.

Representatives of nearly 200 countries arrived in the city of Bonn buoyed by the ambition displayed six months ago during the UN COP26 negotiations in Glasgow, where countries rallied around the urgent threat of climate change.

"After that sense of emergency had been established, probably the expectations were very high," said Preety Bhandari, senior climate adviser at the World Resources Institute.

But the meeting produced little tangible progress, even on the emissions-cutting ambitions that countries have agreed are needed to meet the Paris agreement goal of limiting warming to preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Finance is an ongoing sore point, with a promise of US$100 billion (S$139 billion) a year from 2020 to help developing countries adapt to a warming world still not met.

Another flashpoint at the talks has been the slow pace of work on "loss and damage", the accelerating onslaught of impacts already being felt by vulnerable countries, such as floods, heatwaves and storms.

Developing nations want a specific funding facility to help poor countries least responsible for climate change to cope with its impacts.

But that call has been rejected by wealthy nations, particularly the European Union and United States, who have said funding can be channelled through a network of existing humanitarian, development and climate organisations.

As the Bonn talks wrapped up, developing countries lined up to convey their displeasure at the slow progress on loss and damage, which is now being dealt with as a rolling "dialogue" that will end in 2024 with no clear outcome emerging.

They want the issue to be on the agenda at the COP27 meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

Pakistan's representative, speaking on behalf of the G77 and China major developing countries, said the group was "dissatisfied", while Zambia, speaking on behalf of Africa, said they were "concerned by the lack of progress".

"We are disappointed by the lack of substantive progress," said the representative of Antigua and Barbados speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

He said countries were still waiting for assurances that "the finance we need now will be delivered at speed, or any time by 2025".