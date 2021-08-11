Devastation of Turkey's pine forests seen in drone footage

ICMELER (Turkey) • Until devastated by wildfires, hills near the Turkish sea resort of Marmaris were decked in thick green pine forest. Now these same hills form a ghostly, grey-brown landscape topped with blackened tree stumps as if sketched in charcoal.

Drone footage from the small tourist seaside town of Icmeler near Marmaris from before and after what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called Turkey's worst wildfires shows the extent of the devastation.

In the past two weeks, the fires have wrought damage on tens of thousands of hectares of forest in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean provinces, killed eight people and forced thousands of people including tourists to flee.

Similar damage could be seen in before-and-after drone footage of the village of Bayir and the seaside resort of Turunc, in the province of Mugla where both Marmaris and Bodrum, another major resort, are located.

Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said on Monday that the only wildfires continuing to burn were in the Mugla districts of Milas and Koycegiz, with nearly 240 blazes brought under control in the last 13 days.

The Mugla municipality said 55,000ha had been burned - more than twice the area burned across Turkey last year - and 36,000 people have been evacuated.

Strong winds, low humidity and temperatures above 40 deg C have contributed to the spread of the fires. Firefighting efforts involved 15 planes, 64 helicopters and 5,250 personnel, Mr Pakdemirli said.

The United Nations climate panel sounded a dire warning on Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming and humans are "unequivocally" to blame.

REUTERS