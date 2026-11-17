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The FT also reported that Deutsche Bank accidentally sent out US President Donald Trump’s tax statements to an external party in March 2017.

Deutsche Bank processed US$582 million (S$750 million) of suspicious payments linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Financial Times reported on Nov 17.

Internal documents showed that the German bank filed so-called suspicious activity reports in the US in 2019, identifying that amount of money transfers related to Epstein, the FT said in the report, citing a leak of millions of Deutsche Bank documents.

The FT also reported that Deutsche Bank accidentally sent out US President Donald Trump’s tax statements to an external party in March 2017, with the firm’s current chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, aware of the incident.

The leak occurred when a Deutsche Bank relationship manager inadvertently sent the year-end tax statements of 1,586 accounts, including Trump’s, to a single client’s accountant, the Financial Times reported. The accountant alerted the bank and deleted the file, it said in the report.

“The matters which are in focus of the media reports date back many years and in some cases as much as two decades,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement. “Where relevant, we reviewed these matters at the time and worked closely with regulators.”

“Under Christian Sewing’s leadership, Deutsche Bank has gone through a fundamental transformation,” the lender also said.

“We made substantial investments in our control environment while restoring sustainable profitability, as evidenced by record profits in 2025 as well as in recent quarters.”

“These investments have been accompanied by a reinforced approach to identify and manage risks and a fundamental shift in culture. This work has supported the remediation of legacy issues and the completion of significant regulatory milestones,” it said.

The FT said the reports are based on a leak of millions of Deutsche Bank documents analysed by a consortium of more than 200 journalists globally from outlets including Der Spiegel, Le Monde and Paper Trail Media.

Numerous other outlets including the New York Times published stories on Deutsche Bank simultaneously on Nov 17.

The investigation was coordinated by Barracuda Media, a South African non-profit, with technical support from the Data and Research Center in Germany, the FT said. BLOOMBERG