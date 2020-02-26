Deputy Health Minister admits he's infected as death toll hits 16

TEHERAN • Iran's Deputy Health Minister confirmed yesterday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic.

Mr Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a news conference in Teheran on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

At the time, he denied a lawmaker's claim that 50 people had died from the virus in the Shi'ite shrine city of Qom, saying he would resign if the number proved to be true.

In a video broadcast on state television yesterday, Mr Harirchi put on a brave face as he admitted that he was infected.

"I, too, have been infected with the coronavirus," he said in the video apparently shot by himself.

"I wanted to tell you that... we will definitely be victorious against this virus in the next few weeks," Mr Harirchi declared.

But he warned Iranians to be careful as the "virus does not discriminate" and infects anyone, regardless of standing.

Following news of Mr Harirchi's infection, Mr Rabiei, who stood by his side on Monday, appeared at another news conference yesterday with the country's industries minister as well as other officials.

Iran confirmed three more deaths and 34 new coronavirus infections yesterday, taking the country's overall death toll to 16 and infection tally to 95.

The Islamic republic has been hit by the deadliest Covid-19 outbreak by far outside China.

Despite being Iran's epicentre of the outbreak, Qom has yet to be quarantined.

A Health Ministry spokesman said 16 of the new cases were confirmed in Qom, while nine were in Teheran, and two each in Alborz, Gilan and Mazandaran.

The virus appeared to be spreading to new parts of Iran.

One new case was also reported in each of the provinces of Fars and Khorasan Razavi, as well as on Qeshm Island.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki defended the decision not to seal off Qom yesterday, saying he believed that people would already refrain from travelling from infected cities to other places.

