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COPENHAGEN, Nov 23 - Denmark's top court ruled on Monday that a housing association did not discriminate on ethnic grounds when it ended 91 leases to keep a neighbourhood from being classed a "hard ghetto", backing a pillar of the country's tough approach to immigration.

Denmark's so-called "ghetto law" housing legislation, adopted in 2018, allows for the relocation of residents from minority-heavy areas in what the government has described as a bid to promote integration.

The EU's top court last year ruled that the law could amount to ethnic discrimination.

TOUGH DANISH APPROACH TO IMMIGRATION INFLUENCES EU

Denmark was one of the first of a wave of EU states to introduce a tough approach to immigration and integration in recent years. Its policies have become increasingly influential among other European governments.

Last week, Denmark and four other EU countries announced plans to send rejected asylum seekers to a deportation hub in Rwanda.

Housing Minister Jacob Mark said in a statement that he was satisfied with the Supreme Court decision, saying the law "strengthens security, social cohesion, and integration." Denmark officially stopped referring to "ghettos" in 2021.

SUPREME COURT SAYS LAW NOT DIRECT DISCRIMINATION

The Supreme Court ruling upheld a 2022 lower-court ruling in seven cases brought by evicted tenants of the Nojsomhed area in Helsingor, north of Copenhagen. It found that the law's criterion of "immigrants and descendants from non-Western countries" is neutral and is not a measure of ethnic origin.

The Supreme Court said that even if the housing association aimed to cut the share of non-Western immigrants and descendants in Nojsomhed to 50% or below, that would not be direct discrimination, because the criterion itself is lawful.

It also found no evidence that particular ethnic groups were put at a disadvantage.

The EU court said last year the law could amount to discrimination if ethnic origin was a decisive consideration when it was adopted.

It also said that residents of such areas faced a higher risk of early lease termination than residents of areas with similar social problems but fewer non-Western residents, but left the final decision to national courts.

"The EU ruling gives the Danish courts a certain leeway, and you could say that’s being fully taken advantage of," said Professor Frederik Waage of the University of Southern Denmark.

Eddie Khawaja, lawyer for the evicted residents, said the Supreme Court had looked more into the wording of the law instead of how it was implemented on the ground.

Housing association Boliggaarden said in a written statement it was aware its decision to evict residents had affected people and their homes, but that it had been important for the association to rehouse the residents. REUTERS