Denmark supports strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Danish Foreign Minister speaks at a business summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 7, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard via REUTERS /file photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

COPENHAGEN - Denmark, home to shipping company Maersk , fully supports the U.S. and British strikes against Yemen's Houthis, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement on Friday.

Denmark last week joined a U.S. statement warning the Houthis to halt their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

"It will come with a huge bill if the Houthis succeed in forcing international shipping traffic away from the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. 12% of all civilian ships sail through exactly that strait," Lokke Rasmussen said.

Maersk said earlier this month it was diverting all container vessels from Red Sea routes around Africa's Cape of Good Hope for the foreseeable future, and warned customers to prepare for significant disruption. REUTERS

