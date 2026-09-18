Denmark speeds up Ukraine aid package after Russian warship fires flares at helicopter

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FILE PHOTO: Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus talks to journalists as he meets soldiers before their deployment to Latvia as part of NATO's Multinational Brigade Latvia at the airport in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Little/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 - Denmark is speeding up a donation to Ukraine in response to a recent incident in which a Russian warship fired flares towards a Danish military helicopter, narrowly missing the aircraft, the Nordic country's government said on Friday.

Denmark on Monday said a Russian frigate fired flares without warning at the helicopter as it sought to photograph the ship in international waters, while Moscow in response accused Denmark of carrying out dangerous manoeuvres near its vessel.

The new support package for Ukraine was worth an estimated 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($276 million) and will be used for air defences, the government said.

"If the Russians think they can rattle us... then our response is to ramp up our support for Ukraine faster than we had intended," Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus told reporters after a meeting with parliamentarians.

Denmark has been among Ukraine's most vocal supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and is a leading provider of financial aid on a per-capita basis.

"If anyone thinks they can pressure us to hold back on our support for Ukraine, they are mistaken," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said. REUTERS