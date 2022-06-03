Denmark set to join EU defence pact in response to Russia's war

COPENHAGEN/WASHINGTON • Voters in Denmark approved joining the European Union's defence pact in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signalling a historic shift in a country that has shunned deeper ties with the bloc.

The proponents of removing an opt-out on EU military cooperation garnered 66.9 per cent of the vote, with 33.1 per cent opposed, public broadcaster DR said late on Wednesday, with almost all votes preliminarily counted.

The decision adds to seismic shifts in the European security set-up after Russian President Vladimir Putin started a full-scale war against Ukraine in February.

It would also mark the first time in almost three decades that the Nordic nation - traditionally sceptical about deeper European integration - has moved substantially closer to the trading bloc.

"When there's a war on our continent, we can't be neutral," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a speech in Copenhagen. "Maybe this is the biggest 'yes' in an EU referendum ever in Denmark."

A founding member of the Nato alliance, Denmark has remained the only one that does not participate in the EU's defence pact out of 21 nations that belong to both the EU and Nato.

Denmark's government called for the referendum in March and Ms Frederiksen has said it is crucial for the country to play a larger role in military operations and cooperation to help bring stability to the continent.

In one of the biggest jolts to the longstanding security arrangements in the region, Sweden and Finland are seeking Nato entry, which requires overcoming Turkey's opposition.

Denmark's southern neighbour Germany has announced a historic ramp-up of defence expenditure, including a €100 billion (S$147 billion) military spending fund that its politicians agreed this week to enshrine in the Constitution.

The result shows a turnaround "for Danish defence and security policy similar to the movement we have seen in Germany", Dr Lykke Friis, director at Think Tank Europa, said by phone. "The large support to join the defence pact is also a sign that Danes, previously so sceptical about their EU membership, have become more supportive since Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency."

Having joined the EU along with Britain in 1973, Denmark is also outside of the euro area and the bloc's partnerships on justice and home affairs.

Meanwhile, Nato said on Wednesday that it will hold talks involving Turkey, Finland and Sweden in the hope of ending Ankara's opposition to the Nordic nations joining the alliance ahead of a summit starting on June 28.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he would convene senior officials from the three nations in Brussels in the coming days "to ensure that we make progress on the applications of Finland and Sweden to join Nato".

All 30 Nato members need to agree to admit a new member and Turkey has voiced objections, citing the presence in the two Nordic nations of militants from the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group considered terrorists by Ankara.

