Denmark says Trump must be taken seriously about wanting Greenland

COPENHAGEN, Jan 5 - Denmark's prime minister said on Monday U.S. President Donald Trump must be taken seriously when he says he wants to acquire Greenland, and she reiterated that the island did not want to be part of the United States.

European powers also rallied behind Greenland after the U.S. military operation in which Venezuela's leader was seized rekindled concerns in Denmark that the island, an autonomous Danish territory, might face a similar scenario.

Trump, who said the U.S. was taking temporary control of oil-producing Venezuela, has said repeatedly he wants to take over Greenland and told The Atlantic magazine on Sunday: "We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One early on Monday, Trump said he would revisit the topic in a few weeks.

'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

"Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR on Monday.

"I have made it very clear where the Kingdom of Denmark stands, and Greenland has repeatedly said that it does not want to be part of the United States."

Greenland, the world's largest island with a population of 57,000 people, is not an independent member of NATO but is covered by Denmark's membership of the Western military alliance, of which the U.S. is also a member.

"If the United States attacks another NATO country, everything stops," Frederiksen said.

Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland last month. Landry has publicly expressed support for incorporating Greenland into the United States.

Greenland's strategic location between Europe and North America makes it a critical site for the U.S. ballistic missile defence system. The island's significant mineral resources also align with Washington's ambition to reduce dependence on Chinese exports.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen replied to Trump's comments in a Facebook post, saying: "Enough is enough... No more fantasies about annexation."

EUROPEAN BACKING FOR GREENLAND

Denmark's allies in Europe affirmed that the Arctic island's future must be determined by its people.

"Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must determine the future of Greenland and nobody else," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Greenland belongs to Denmark and suggested NATO could discuss strengthening its protection if necessary.

France said Greenland belonged to the people of Greenland, and a European Commission spokesperson said the European Union would continue to uphold the principle of national sovereignty. REUTERS