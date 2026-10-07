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Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms

COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 - Russia has begun sabotage operations against Danish companies supplying Ukraine after concluding that broader disruption efforts failed to curb Western military support for the country, a Danish intelligence official said on Wednesday.

The shift reflects a significant escalation in Moscow's hybrid warfare campaign, Josefine Christensen, lead analyst at the Danish national security and intelligence service (PET), told a homeland security conference in Copenhagen.

"What we saw in the spring was a lot of planning, but very little carried out; what we saw in early summer is that they started to carry out a lot more," Christensen said.

Russia concluded that its previous broad-spectrum targeting "did not have the effect of deterring the Western NATO from supporting Ukraine," she said.

Moscow maintains political control over operations, but operational boldness is growing, she said. Russia is now "trying to hit targets that have a direct impact on the front line. That means weapons production."

Christensen cited a Russian defense ministry list of alleged European drone and drone component manufacturers that Moscow said in April amounted to potential military targets, without elaborating further.

Russia is increasingly using untrained proxies — including homeless people and people addicted to drugs — recruited via Telegram and other social media platforms. Recruitment typically starts with low-threshold tasks such as reconnaissance or photography, then escalates toward actual sabotage operations, PET has said.

"It could be anyone just looking for quick money," Christensen said. "If the first person isn't successful, they'll throw another one at the problem until they succeed."

Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations.

Denmark's defence intelligence service last month said Russia is likely to intensify hybrid attacks against the West in coming months, after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August.

In September 2025, before Denmark hosted an EU summit, drones disrupted air traffic at six Danish airports, including at Copenhagen, the Nordic region's busiest, in what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a hybrid attack on her nation.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen has previously accused Denmark of making accusations without credible evidence; it did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. REUTERS