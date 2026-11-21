Denmark pushes EU to tighten curbs on Russians after foiled plot, message to member states shows
- Denmark urged EU states to take “concrete actions” against Russia after a foiled assassination plot allegedly linked to Russian intelligence.
- The message called for tighter Schengen rules, including a halt to tourist visas for Russian citizens and no recognition of Russian non-biometric passports.
- Denmark will present the proposals to EU ambassadors in Brussels on Nov 23, while Russia’s embassy in Copenhagen said the claims had no proof.
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PARIS - Denmark has urged European Union member states to take “concrete actions” demonstrating European strength against Russia after authorities said they had foiled an assassination attempt allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, according to a message sent to EU governments and confirmed by two diplomats.
The message seen by Reuters and sent on the evening of Nov 20 to senior European diplomats said the bloc should impose further restrictions on Russian nationals’ access to the Schengen zone, including a halt to tourist visas for Russian citizens and a Schengen-wide policy of non-recognition of Russian non-biometric passports, according to the message.
Denmark would present its proposals at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Nov 23.
The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Nov 20 that Denmark’s accusations were not backed with proof. REUTERS