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Denmark pushes EU to tighten curbs on Russians after foiled plot, message to member states shows

A view of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Nov 21.

PARIS - Denmark has urged European Union member states to take “concrete actions” demonstrating European strength against Russia after authorities said they had foiled an assassination attempt allegedly planned by Russian intelligence, according to a message sent to EU governments and confirmed by two diplomats.

The message seen by Reuters and sent on the evening of Nov 20 to senior European diplomats said the bloc should impose further restrictions on Russian nationals’ access to the Schengen zone, including a halt to tourist visas for Russian citizens and a Schengen-wide policy of non-recognition of Russian non-biometric passports, according to the message.

Denmark would present its proposals at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Nov 23.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said on Nov 20 that Denmark’s accusations were not backed with proof. REUTERS