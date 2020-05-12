Denmark increases testing, contact tracing to prevent second coronavirus wave

COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - Denmark will significantly increase testing for Covid-19 and put a contact tracing system in place to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday (May 12).

"If the spread reignites, we need to know in time. This is why we need an effective tracing of the virus spreading,"Frederiksen told reporters.

"We need to isolate the sick, so we can break the infection chains without having to close down society again," she said.

Denmark was among the first countries to restrict public gatherings and close schools, restaurants and bars in a lockdown that quickly helped curb the spread of the virus, meaning it was also one of the first European countries to open up again.

The government said on Friday Danish museums, amusement parks and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 8, after it struck a deal with Parliament on how restrictions to curb the virus could be eased further.

As part of the third phase of its reopening plan, Denmark will also increase the maximum number of people allowed to meet in public to between 30 and 50, up from a 10-person limit, it said.

