Denmark flags rising espionage threat from Russia, China and Iran

COPENHAGEN • Denmark has warned of a rising espionage threat from Russia, China, Iran and others, including in the Arctic region where global powers are jostling for resources and sea routes.

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service said there had been numerous examples of attempted spying on Denmark, whose active global role had helped make it a tempting target.

"The threat from foreign intelligence activities against Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands has increased in recent years," Mr Anders Henriksen, head of counterintelligence at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, said in a report issued on Thursday.

Greenland and the Faroe Islands are sovereign territories under the Kingdom of Denmark and also members of the Arctic Council forum. Copenhagen handles most of their foreign and security matters.

The report cited a 2019 incident of a forged letter purporting to be from Greenland's foreign minister to a United States senator saying an independence referendum was in the offing.

"It is highly likely that the letter was fabricated and shared on the Internet by Russian influence agents, who wanted to create confusion and a possible conflict between Denmark, the USA and Greenland," it said.

In an e-mail to Reuters, Russia's ambassador to Denmark, Mr Vladimir Barbin, dismissed the allegation regarding the letter as false.

He linked the broader charges against Russia to a spy scandal in which the US allegedly used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighbouring countries, including former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr Barbin said the allegations "should be solely considered as an operation to cover up the scandal with the Danish authorities having provided the US National Security Agency with access to communication cables that run through Danish territory".

The Arctic has increasing geopolitical importance, with Russia, China and the United States vying for access to natural resources, sea lanes, research and militarily strategic areas.

The Danish report also said foreign intelligence services - including from China, Russia and Iran - were trying to make contact with students, researchers and companies to harness information on Danish technology and research.

Thursday's report said Nato member Denmark's active international role, the openness of its society, as well as its high levels of technological knowledge all served to make it "an attractive target of foreign intelligence activities".

The Chinese and Iranian embassies did not respond to requests for comment.

REUTERS