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COPENHAGEN, Nov 19 - Danish lawmakers are expected to ratify a security agreement with US President Donald Trump over Greenland on Thursday, hoping to end a standoff over the Arctic island's future that has rattled transatlantic relations.

The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September to resolve tensions after Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory home to 57,000 people.

Once ratified, the deal will expand the US military's role in Greenland, including permission to establish a "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

Trump's refusal to rule out military or economic force to acquire the island triggered a diplomatic crisis within NATO in January and forced Denmark and Greenland into months of intensive negotiations.

Greenland's parliament ratified the deal this month. Last week, it passed a first reading in Denmark's parliament with backing from all parties, and lawmakers expressed relief and hope that the deal will normalize the situation in Greenland.

"However, there are many indications that this is not an end, but rather a beginning," said Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen.

"With the treaty in hand, the US will be able to demand greater influence on decisions that have security policy implications and on part of the extraction of strategic resources," he said. Other experts say the new agreement does not add much US military access to Greenland.

The shortest route from Europe to North America runs via strategically located Greenland, where the northernmost US military base is already located.

The deal is not subject to a vote by the US Senate. If approved, as expected, in a vote in the Danish parliament around 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Thursday, the executive agreement will enter into force once the Danish Foreign Ministry, in a diplomatic note, informs the US that procedures are complete. REUTERS