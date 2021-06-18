Delta variant fuels 50% rise in Covid-19 infections in England: Study

LONDON • The rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has driven a 50 per cent rise in infections in England since last month, a large prevalence study led by Imperial College London found yesterday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the end of restrictions.

The government said the data supported Mr Johnson's decision to push back the end of Covid-19 restrictions in England to July 19, citing the threat of the Delta variant first identified in India, and the need to vaccinate more people.

The latest round of the React-1 prevalence survey, conducted between May 20 and June 7, found that prevalence was 0.15 per cent, compared with 0.10 percent in the last set of data from late April to early last month.

"Prevalence is increasing exponentially, driven by younger ages... and it appears to be doubling every 11 days. Clearly, that is bad news," Dr Steven Riley, professor of infectious disease dynamics, Imperial College London, told reporters.

Dr Riley added that Britain's high vaccination levels made it hard to predict how long that exponential growth would last, saying the rapid roll-out of vaccine doses to younger age groups should slow it down.

More than half the adult population of Britain have received two vaccine doses and more than three-quarters of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine. Virus data released by the government yesterday shows that people testing positive rose 31.8 per cent in the last seven days.

Health Minister Matt Hancock, referring to the lifting of the last remaining restrictions in England, said: "These findings highlight the stark context in which we took the difficult decision to delay Step 4 of the road map out of lockdown."

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG