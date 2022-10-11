Defiant Ukraine reopens eastern rail link despite missiles

IZYUM, Ukraine - As Russia launched a huge wave of missile strikes against Ukrainian cities on Monday, defiant rail workers in the east of the country managed to restore a severed rail link.

Angered by a truck bombing that damaged a bridge carrying Russia's main road and rail link to the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea, Moscow has stepped up strikes on civilian targets.

But, despite the savage bombardment, the passenger rail service between recently-occupied Izyum and Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv restarted after Russia's Feb 24 invasion forced a seven-month closure.

"The trains will be running twice a day, every day," said Izyum railway manager Andrei Gadyatskiy, standing in the rain in front of the boarded up windows of his partially burned station.

Any transport away from Ukraine's eastern frontline will serve, for some, as a lifeline to the most basic necessities.

"It will allow them to go to Kharkiv, to use their bank cards," Mr Gadyatskiy said.

Ms Raisa Starovoytova came to the station on Monday because she could barely believe rumours that the train had returned.

"I came to find out about the train because I will need to get back to Kharkiv," she told AFP, relieved to confirm that she would be able to leave later in the week.

The 65-year-old retired teacher had returned to Izyum after the Russian retreat, to see what had happened to her home.

"They took everything they could... mattresses, bedding... I came to take the bedding at least, but it wasn't there," she said.

Former airport shuttle

There is no electricity to power the electric locomotives that once served the eastern network, and Russian missile attacks still regularly hit the marshalling yards in Kharkiv.

But a Ukrainian DPKr-3 diesel that once shuttled air travellers between the capital Kyiv and Boryspil international airport has been pressed into service, 600 kilometres east of its home.

In the early stages of the war, Izyum came under intense Russian shelling and the invading army occupied the city from early April until its liberation last month by Ukrainian forces.