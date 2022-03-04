Defence lines holding against Russian attack, says Zelensky

LVIV • Ukraine's defence lines are holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest video yesterday, adding that there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Mr Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies. Noting that it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first Covid-19 case, he said of Russia's invasion: "It has been a week now that another virus attacked."

He also vowed to regain control of parts of the country where Russian forces had made gains.

"I am sure of this: If they entered somewhere, it is only temporarily," he said in his address to the country. "We will drive them out. With shame."

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces had taken control of the first major city in the war, the strategic southern port of Kherson.

Mr Zelensky said Russia's changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine was successful in resisting Moscow's initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.

He told Russia to study the word "reparations" as Kyiv would demand that Moscow makes up for all it has destroyed in its invasion.

"We will restore every house, every street, every city, and we say to Russia: Learn the word of reparations and contributions. You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian in full," Mr Zelensky said in the video statement.

He also said that Ukraine was paying out pensions and offering handouts to those unable to work because of the war.

He said 16,000 foreigners volunteered to fight for Ukraine.

In an emotional speech, Mr Zelensky said Ukrainians had lived through two world wars, the Holodomor famine, Holocaust, Soviet terror, the Chernobyl nuclear explosion as well as Russia's occupation of Crimea and support for rebels in the east.

"We don't have the biggest territory... we don't have nuclear arms, we don't provide oil and gas to international markets. But we do have our people. We do have our land. This is what we are fighting for."

Mr Zelensky, in a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said: "Go save your own Russian speakers. Not all over the world - but in your own home. There are many of them there, some 150 million. As for here - glory to Ukraine!"

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week yesterday, with its main assault force halted north of the capital Kyiv and several cities enduring heavy Russian bombing.

Mr Zelensky claims thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began.

Moscow says it has lost 498 troops, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin would praise their sacrifice at a meeting with his security chiefs.

