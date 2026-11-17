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OpenAI will provide the NATO transatlantic alliance with cybersecurity tools and help it investigate potential cyberattacks.

IZMIR, Turkey - OpenAI announced on Nov 17 that it is partnering with NATO to provide the transatlantic alliance with cybersecurity tools and help it investigate potential cyberattacks.

The ChatGPT maker said the deal gave NATO access to the “advanced AI” of its Daybreak cybersecurity platform for uses ranging from “reviewing software and investigating suspicious activity to validating vulnerabilities and developing and testing fixes”.

It announced the deal in a statement released during NATO Edge, a tech and digital defence conference being held in the Turkish city of Izmir.

“NATO’s early use of OpenAI tools shows how capable cyber defenders can put frontier models to work, supporting NATO’s mission of safeguarding the freedom and security of its member states,” the company said.

“It also helps strengthen cyber expertise across multinational teams responsible for protecting Allied networks.”

OpenAI said it was “fully committed” to NATO’s principles on responsible adoption of artificial intelligence and using the technology safely and securely, at a moment of heated debate around the world over the role AI should have in warfare.

“AI-powered cyber defence models represent a generational leap in cybersecurity. They accelerate vulnerability discovery, detect emerging threats at machine speed and enable defenders to stay ahead of adversaries,” NATO Communications and Information Agency director-general Dylan Browne said in the statement.

“For NATO, these technologies strengthen our cyber resilience, enhance our operational advantage and reinforce our ability to protect critical digital infrastructure at unprecedented scale and speed.”

OpenAI has already partnered with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) and national cybersecurity agencies in France, Germany and Poland.

Ukraine also uses the US tech firm’s tools against cybersecurity threats to civilian infrastructure. AFP