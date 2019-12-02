Debate rages over early release of terror convict

LONDON • Usman Khan was convicted on terrorism charges but let out of prison early.

He attended a Learning Together conference for former offenders, and used the event to launch an attack at London Bridge on Friday, stabbing a man and a woman to death and hurting three others. Police shot Khan dead after he flashed what seemed to be a suicide vest.

Khan is gone, but the questions remain: Why was he let out early? Did the authorities believe he no longer believed in radical Islam? Why did the conditions imposed on his release not prevent the carnage?

Britons are looking for answers as national politicians sought to pin the blame elsewhere for what was obviously a breakdown in the security system, which had kept London largely free of extremist violence for more than two years.

Police said Khan was convicted in 2012 of terrorism offences and released last December "on licence", which means he had to meet certain conditions or face recall to prison.

Several British media outlets said he was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet allowing police to track his movements at the time of the attack.

The authorities seemed quick to blame "the system" rather than any one component. The Parole Board said it played no role in Khan's early release, and the convict "appears to have been released automatically on licence (as required by law), without ever being referred to the board".

Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism police head Neil Basu said on Saturday that the conditions of Khan's release were complied with. He did not spell out what those conditions were or why they failed to prevent him from killing two people.

The automatic release programme apparently means no agency was given the task of determining if Khan still believed in radical views he had embraced when he was first imprisoned for plotting attacks in London. It is not known whether he took part in any of the "de-radicalisation" programmes to reform known militants.

Khan was convicted as part of an Al-Qaeda-linked group accused of plotting to target major sites including Parliament and the US Embassy, as well as individuals, such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was then London Mayor, the dean of St Paul's Cathedral in London and two rabbis.

Khan admitted to a lesser charge of engaging in conduct for the preparation of acts of terrorism. He had been secretly taped plotting attacks and talking about martyrdom.

The two chief contenders in the Dec 12 election - Mr Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn - on Saturday condemned the system that let Khan out of prison.

Meanwhile, Cambridge University has said the woman who died in the attack was a former student.

Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope said in a statement yesterday that the woman, who has not been named by police, had been part of the Learning Together programme that was being celebrated when the attack broke out.

The other person who died, Mr Jack Merritt, was a course coordinator of the programme and also a Cambridge University graduate.

