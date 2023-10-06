Death toll rises to 52 after Russian attack on Ukrainian village of Hroza

People lay flowers paying tribute to the victims at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Emergency personnel work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, Ukraine October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV - The death toll from a Russian missile strike on the village of Hroza in northeastern Ukraine rose to 52 on Friday after another victim died overnight in hospital, the regional governor said.

A missile slammed into a cafe and grocery store in the village on Thursday as people gathered to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier.

"Fifty-two people died as a result of this missile attack. One person died in a medical facility," Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, told Ukrainian television. "People are still there (in hospitals). The injuries are quite serious."

Synehubov said rescuers were still working at the scene of the attack.

Three days of mourning was announced in the Kharkiv region after the deadliest attack in the region since Russia's invasion more than 19 months ago. It was also one of the biggest civilian death tolls in any single Russian strike.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians, but many have been killed in attacks that have hit residential areas as well as energy, defence, port, grain and other facilities. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top