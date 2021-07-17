Death toll rises, dozens still missing after floods hit Europe

BERLIN • The number of people who have died in floods in western Germany rose to 103, the authorities said yesterday, bringing the total death toll in western Europe to at least 117.

Dozens of people were still missing after houses collapsed and roads and bridges were badly damaged.

While Germany was hardest hit, heavy rain on Wednesday night and into Thursday also swamped parts of Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium.

RTBF TV reported at least 15 deaths in Belgium, where train and road networks have been badly disrupted in the south-east of the country.

Many rail lines and streets remained blocked in Germany and tens of thousands were without electricity yesterday as rescue workers toiled in the worst-hit areas in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia - which is run by conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet - and Rhineland-Palatinate.

"This is really a catastrophe and the suffering is increasing all the time," Ms Malu Dreyer, the premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, said, warning that the disaster was more evidence of the impact of global warming.

"We have more than 50 deaths to mourn in Rhineland-Palatinate and still people who are missing," she said in an interview with ZDF television, adding that police helicopters alone had rescued more than 300 stranded on Thursday. "The pain is acute in our region and we have never seen anything like this."

Chancellor Angela Merkel interrupted her United States trip on Thursday to make a statement in which she pledged swift federal government assistance backed by "all the power of the state".

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said all of Germany's armed forces not involved in missions abroad were focusing their resources on the recovery effort.

While many smaller, family-owned businesses in the area have been hit hard, the effects on Germany's main industrial areas have been limited so far.

The flooding is among the most severe in western Germany in decades.

Residents climbed onto rooftops and into trees after houses were inundated or collapsed.

Thousands of homes were without power and phone connections for hours.

Weather conditions should normalise next week, which may provide some relief, national weather forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst said yesterday in its latest four-week forecast. But there could be more heavy rain in Germany from July 26 to early next month, it said.

Professor of hydrology Hannah Cloke at the University of Reading said river levels are high for this time of year, and are expected to swell even further over the next few days. "These kind of high-energy, sudden summer torrents of rain are exactly what we expect in our rapidly heating climate," Prof Cloke said.

"The fact that other parts of the northern hemisphere are currently suffering record-breaking heatwaves and fires should serve as a reminder of just how much more dangerous our weather could become in an ever-warmer world."

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Thursday declared a natural disaster, saying his country had not seen water levels that high in 100 years.

While Luxembourg so far counted no injured or dead, the floods have had "dramatic consequences", with at least 400 people having to be relocated, he said.

In Belgium, waters are still rising downstream as the Meuse river flows through to Flanders and the Netherlands.

The southern province of Limburg was hit hardest in the Netherlands as thousands of people living there were forced to leave their homes and businesses closed.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte declared the flood-hit region a disaster area, which means that businesses and people living in the area can receive compensation for damage.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG