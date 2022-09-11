Death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II: What happens next?

LONDON - A procession of the coffin through Scotland, a vigil by the new king, public tributes and a state funeral on Sept 19: here is how the UK plans to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

Sunday, Sept 11

The queen's coffin, which has been resting in the ballroom at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland since her death there on Thursday, leaves for Edinburgh at 10am (5pm Singapore time).

It will travel by road through villages and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee before arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch's official residence in Scotland, at 4pm.

Dedicated viewing points are being set up along the route, although mourners will be asked not to throw flowers at the convoy as it passes.

"We anticipate many, many people will be keen to pay their respects," First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

At Holyroodhouse, the queen's coffin will rest in the Throne Room.

Her heir, who flew to London on Friday from Balmoral to be officially proclaimed King Charles III, will at 2.30pm host representatives of Commonwealth realms for whom he becomes head of state, at Buckingham Palace.

Monday, Sept 12

At 10am, the king and his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, will visit parliament to receive condolences from the speakers of the lower and upper houses, before delivering a reply.

The royal couple will fly to Edinburgh and at Holyroodhouse palace the king will take part in the Ceremony of the Keys, where he will symbolically receive - and then return - the keys to the city.

The ceremony traditionally marks the start of Holyrood Week, when the queen visits Scotland. She last received and returned the keys in June this year.

In the afternoon, the king and other royals will take part in a procession to convey the queen's coffin along Edinburgh's Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral, before a religious service.

After his first audience with Sturgeon at the palace and a visit to the Scottish Parliament, Charles III will return to St Giles' to take part in a vigil over the coffin with other family members.

There will also be an opportunity for the public to visit the coffin as it lies in rest guarded by the Royal Company of Archers.