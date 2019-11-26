Deadly rainstorms sweep parts of Italy and France

LE MUY (France) • At least two people died and two are missing after rainstorms swept across south-east France and northern Italy over the weekend.

Rain drenched France's south-east, provoking historic levels of flooding that only started receding on Sunday, officials said.

Torrential downpours also soaked northern Italy, sweeping away part of a motorway viaduct and leaving one woman missing, the latest in a two-week wave of extreme weather in the area.

Venice was again plunged under water after damaging flooding earlier this month.

In France, two people died and at least one was missing as high floodwaters buried cars underwater and turned roads into rivers.

The town of Roquebrune-sur-Argens in the Var region was particularly badly affected and only accessible by boat or helicopter, the local authorities said.

Some 4,500 households have been left without electricity throughout the two regions.

In Italy, part of a viaduct serving the A6 motorway near Savona in the northern region of Liguria running between Turin and France was washed away by what appeared to be a mudslide, leaving a 30m gap in the road.

The worst hit region in Italy was Alessandria, south of Turin, where 200 people were evacuated and 600 left isolated. One woman was reported missing, Italian media said.

On the east coast, Venice was again hit by the floods that have paralysed the historic city over the past few days, even if the levels were well off the historic peak reached on Nov 12.

The latest floods came as environmental activists staged a demonstration protesting against Venice's inadequate flood protection programme and calling for an end to the massive cruise ships that dock at the city.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE