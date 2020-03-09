Deadly prison protests break out in Italy as coronavirus fear spreads

ROME (BLOOMBERG) - At least six people died in prison riots across Italy as inmates staged violent protests over their treatment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The six victims had all been jailed in Modena, north-west of Bologna, il Sole 24 ore reported. Three died at the facility and the others died after being transferred, reportedly suffering from drug overdoses, according to the newspaper. In all, inmates at 27 prisons across the nation held protests, the paper said.

The demonstrations started after authorities suspended family visits to control the spread of the virus, according to press reports. Many prisoners demanded amnesty over concerns they would not be safe from the disease while in custody.

Serious disruptions took place at other locations, including San Vittore in Milan and Rebibbia in Rome. The Poggioreale prison in Naples suffered millions of euros in damage after about 1,000 prisoners rioted, la Repubblica reported. At least 40 people were injured, most of them prison guards.