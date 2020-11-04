Deadly attacks in Western Europe

Some incidents in recent years.

Oct 29, 2020

A knife-wielding Tunisian man beheads a woman and kills two other people in a church in the French city of Nice before being shot and taken away by police.

Oct 16, 2020

French school teacher Samuel Paty is beheaded in a Paris suburb. He had shown his students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression. The 18-year-old attacker of Chechen origin is shot dead by police.

Nov 29, 2019

A man stabs two people to death in London and wounds three others before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders, in what the authorities called a terrorist attack. He is shot dead by police.

April 7, 2018

A man drives a van into a group of people sitting outside a restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster in Germany, killing several of them before taking his own life, police say.

March 23, 2018

A gunman kills three people in south-western France after holding up a car, firing on the police and taking hostages in a supermarket. Security forces storm the building and kill him.

Aug 17, 2017

A van ploughs into crowds in the heart of Barcelona, killing at least 13 people, in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

June 3, 2017

Three attackers ram a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then stab revellers in nearby bars, killing eight people and injuring at least 48. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) says its militants are responsible.

May 22, 2017

A suicide bomber kills 22 children and adults and wounds 59 at a packed concert hall in Manchester, England, as crowds begin to leave a concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

April 7, 2017

A truck drives into a crowd on a shopping street and crashes into a department store in central Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 15 in what police call a terrorist attack.

March 22, 2017

An attacker stabs a policeman near the British Parliament in London after a car ploughs into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge. Six people die, including the assailant and the policeman, and at least 20 are injured in what police call a "marauding terrorist attack".

Dec 19, 2016

A truck ploughs into a crowded Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the authorities are assuming it is a terrorist attack.

July 26, 2016

Two attackers kill a priest with a blade and seriously wound another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by police. Then French President Francois Hollande says the two hostage-takers had pledged allegiance to ISIS.

March 22, 2016

Three ISIS suicide bombers, all Belgian nationals, blow themselves up at Brussels airport and in a metro train in the Belgian capital, killing 32 people. Police find links with the attacks in Paris the previous November.

